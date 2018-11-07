SATURDAY: Make Thanksgiving Special With Bergen Sheriff's 2017 Turkey Drive

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- You can help make Thanksgiving special for thousands of needy area families by joining Bergen County Sheriff Michael Saudino’s Community Outreach Unit in participating in the Center for Food Action's annual turkey drive.

The outreach unit intends to collect 1,500 turkeys this Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Bergen County Jail in Hackensack.

The collection at the River Street facility runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"Please consider supporting this humanitarian effort and making this Thanksgiving and the days to follow a memorable experience for families in need," Saudino said.

Make any tax-deductible monetary contributions to "PBA (Police Benevolent Association) Local 134 Civic Association" at 1 Court St., Hackensack, NJ 07602.

(Donated turkeys must be frozen.)

QUESTIONS, INFO: Officer Aimee Mehnert at (201) 336 3540 (amehnert@bcsd.us) or Officer Aret Yesiltepe: (201) 602-9845 (ayesiltepe@bcsd.us).

