Saudino Apologizes For Racist, Homophobic Remarks, Vows To Be 'Diligent In My Duty'

Bergen County Sheriff Michael Saudino issued a statement Thursday night apologizing for racist and homophobic remarks he made on secretly recorded audio. Saudino released the statement after Gov. Phil Murphy, Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco all called on him to resign.

"At this time I would like to offer my sincere apology to the people of Bergen County for the insensitive recorded remarks that were made public today.

"These remarks are not representative of the person that I am and they are in no way consistent with the manner in which I have conducted my life personally and as a law enforcement professional with over 46 years of service to the residents of Bergen County.

"During my time as the Bergen County Sheriff I have worked hard to successfully increase the diversity of the membership in the Bergen County Sheriff’s Department. This increased diversity has been accomplished while working hand-in-hand with the members and leadership of our minority communities in Bergen County.

"In an effort to repair the damage to the friendships that I have built with these communities I have reached out directly to several respected leaders in the communities I have offended and I have personally offered my apologies and I have asked for their forgiveness and for their communities’ forgiveness.

"Going forward I will continue to treat everyone with the respect and dignity that is deserved by all and to be diligent in my duty to protect and defend the rights of all our residents."

