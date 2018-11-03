Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Sedan Hit By Box Truck Overturns, Tractor-Trailer Jackknifes On Route 17 In Rochelle Park
DV Pilot police & fire

Searchers Recover Body Of Swimmer Who Drowned In Hackensack River

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The body was found just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The body was found just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. Photo Credit: Willy Thompson for DAILY VOICE

Searchers Tuesday afternoon recovered the body of a 39-year-old man whose friends told police drowned while trying to swim across the Hackensack River to Bogota.

The body was recovered from behind the Costco just before 3 p.m. -- 48 hours after he went under -- and was being removed.

Searchers pinpointed it early Monday evening but were unable to retrieve it due to the current.

Friends told police the man "began struggling to remain above water [but] disappeared below the surface" around 3 p.m. Sunday, Capt. Frank Aquila said.

His friends searched with no luck, Aquila said.

Police were finally notified by the man's nephew after he failed to return home, the captain said.

Hackensack police and firefighters were variously joined during the three-day search by Bogota police, a Maywood police bloodhound, a Ridgefield Park rescue team, dive teams from Oradell, Lyndhurst and Wallington and the New Jersey State Police Northstar helicopter.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.