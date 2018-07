No one was hurt when a stretch of railroad bridge collapsed in Ridgefield Park on Saturday.

The rear car of a New York, Susquehanna and Western Railway train crossing the bridge across the Hackensack River out of Little Ferry tumbled with it, taking an adjoining car with it.

Neither had anyone inside, responders said.

Work had begun just last week to replace the roadbed approaching the bridge from the NYS&W yard.

