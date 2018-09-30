Sedan Clips Pedestrian, Plows Into Glen Rock Pizzeria

A driver and a pedestrian sustained what appeared to be minor injuries after a sedan slammed into a Glen Rock pizzeria early Wednesday afternoon.

The male pedestrian was fine after being clipped by the Mercedes when it careened across the sidewalk and then broke into the seating area of Francesca's Brick Oven Pizza in the borough's main business district on Rock Road around 1 p.m.

Both he and the driver refused further medical attention after being evaluated by EMS.

The borough building inspector deemed the structure "unsafe for occupancy" after the four-door sedan shattered the front window pane and some of the facade, leaving the front passenger-side fender and wheel inside the business.

No one inside was injured.

The Mercedes, which bore a handicapped placard, was removed by a flatbed tow truck.

Responders included Glen Rock police and firefighters, Fair Lawn police and a Hackensack University Medical Center ambulance.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this report.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.