Sedan Slams Into Englewood Hotel Near Kids In Pool

A driver was hospitalized after her sedan slammed into the side of the Crowne Plaza Englewood on Tuesday as children played in a hotel swimming pool.

The Volvo sedan damaged an exit door of the South Van Brunt Street hotel around 1 p.m.

Firefighters assessed possible structural damage to the adjacent pool, where the daily “Take Me To The Water Swim School” is conducted.

City police and the Englewood Volunteer Ambulance Corps also responded.

Irina Cytowicz Tesoriero contributed to this account.

******

ALSO SEE: A couple had four children in an Englewood apartment when police raided it and found crack and pot, authorities said Tuesday.

https://englewood.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/prosecutor-couple-had-coke-pot-4-kids-in-englewood-apartment/740904/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.