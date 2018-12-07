Contact Us
SEEN HIM? Alert Extended To NJ In Hunt For Man In Road-Rage Death Of Off-Duty NYC Firefighter

Anyone who sees Desmond or knows where to find him is asked to contact Detective Oliver Muir at (718) 236-2502 or the Brooklyn South Detective Bureau: (718) 287-3239. Photo Credit: COURTESY: NYPD

The NYPD on Monday asked police in North Jersey to be on the lookout for a Brooklyn man wanted for questioning in the slaying of an off-duty city firefighter in a road-rage incident.

His name is Joseph Desmond and he was driving a 2006 silver Infiniti with the New York State license plate JEA-2402 and driver’s side damage, the NYPD said.

The body of Faizel Coto, 33, was found near his 2008 Ford Mustang, which had been damaged in a crash with another vehicle on the Belt Parkway near Bay 8th Street in Brooklyn around 4:45 a.m. Sunday, the NYPD said.

He later was pronounced dead of blunt-force head trauma, authorities said.

Apparently, both Coto and another driver got out of their vehicles.

The NYPD didn’t say whether or not Desmond was driving or was a passenger in the Infiniti.

City police asked their colleagues in New Jersey to “detain occupants and safeguard [the] vehicle for DNA and prints” if they find Desmond, the Infiniti or both.

Desmond is described only as 5-foot-10. The NYPD released a somewhat-blurred shot of him, along with a black-and-white image of the Infiniti.

Anyone who sees Desmond or knows where to find him is asked to contact Detective Oliver Muir at (718) 236-2502 or the Brooklyn South Detective Bureau: (718) 287-3239 .

