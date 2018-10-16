Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Raw Chicken Salmonella Outbreak Sickens Nine In New Jersey
DV Pilot police & fire

SEEN HIM? Carlstadt Police Seek Help Finding Accused Stalker With Warrants, Restraining Orders

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Anyone who sees Andrade or knows where to find him is asked to contact Carlstadt police: (201) 438-4300.
Anyone who sees Andrade or knows where to find him is asked to contact Carlstadt police: (201) 438-4300. Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy CARLSTADT PD

A probationer who’s compiled a stack of outstanding warrants – for charges that include stalking, harassment, cyber-harassment and resisting arrest, among others – is being sought by Carlstadt police, who turned to the public Friday for help.

Joseph Andrade, 32, who’s currently homeless, failed to report for probation and has three active restraining orders against him, police said.

Friends in Little Ferry, Moonachie and Carlstadt apparently have been temporarily sheltering Andrade, who may have grown facial hair since the mugshot above was taken.

Anyone who sees Andrade or knows where to find him is asked to contact Carlstadt police: (201) 438-4300 .

Callers can remain anonymous and any information provided will be kept confidential, they said.

They added a warning: “[Anyone] person found to be harboring Andrade or assisting him in evading authority may be subject to criminal charges, as well,” police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.