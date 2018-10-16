SEEN HIM? Carlstadt Police Seek Help Finding Accused Stalker With Warrants, Restraining Orders

A probationer who’s compiled a stack of outstanding warrants – for charges that include stalking, harassment, cyber-harassment and resisting arrest, among others – is being sought by Carlstadt police, who turned to the public Friday for help.

Joseph Andrade, 32, who’s currently homeless, failed to report for probation and has three active restraining orders against him, police said.

Friends in Little Ferry, Moonachie and Carlstadt apparently have been temporarily sheltering Andrade, who may have grown facial hair since the mugshot above was taken.

Anyone who sees Andrade or knows where to find him is asked to contact Carlstadt police: (201) 438-4300 .

Callers can remain anonymous and any information provided will be kept confidential, they said.

They added a warning: “[Anyone] person found to be harboring Andrade or assisting him in evading authority may be subject to criminal charges, as well,” police said.

