SEEN HIM? Fugitive Murder Suspect Could Be In NJ/NY, Authorities Warn

Jerry DeMarco
Jhonny Wolfran Quintano Vasquez – aka: “Jhonny Quintaro.”
Jhonny Wolfran Quintano Vasquez – aka: “Jhonny Quintaro.” Photo Credit: COURTESY: Anderson County Sheriff (SC)

A fugitive murder suspect from South Carolina may have fled to New Jersey or New York, where he has family, authorities said.

Jhonny Wolfran Quintano Vasquez, 23, stabbed and beat the 24-year-old victim to death over the weekend in Williamston, S.C., the Anderson County Sheriff's Department said.

Vasquez – also known as “Jhonny Quintaro” – also has family in Virginia and may have gone there, authorities said.

South Carolina authorities have charged him with murder in a fugitive warrant.

Vasquez is 5-foot-1 and 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to immediately call local police.

Anyone who knows where to find Vasquez, or has information that could help authorities track him down, is asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division: (864) 260-4435 .

Or:

