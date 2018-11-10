SEEN HIM? Hackensack Bank Robbed Of Nearly $950

Police were searching for a man who robbed a TD Bank branch in Hackensack of nearly $950 Tuesday morning.

Area schools were locked down as police searched for the bearded, 5-foot-10-inch robber, who struck just after 9 a.m. at the bank at 540 River Street near the FDU campus.

The robber, wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a cap, "walked into the bank and walked over to a counter where he grabbed an envelope and wrote down a note, which he then handed to the teller," Capt. Peter Busciglio said. "The note demanded money."

No weapon was shown, the captain added.

The robber walked out with $938 and headed north on River Street, he said.

Anyone who might have seen something helpful to city detectives -- or sees or recognizes the man in the surveillance photo above -- is asked to call Hackensack police: (201) 646-7777 .

