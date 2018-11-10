SEEN HIM? Hackensack Bank Robbed

Police were searching for a man who robbed a TD Bank branch in Hackensack of $700 Tuesday morning.

Area schools were locked down as police searched for the bearded, 5-foot-10-inch robber, who struck just after 9 a.m. at the bank at 540 River Street near the FDU campus wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a cap.

No weapon was shown, Capt. Peter Busciglio said.

Detectives were interviewing those in the bank at the time while reviewing surveillance images ( see above ).

Anyone who might have seen something or sees or recognizes the man in the photo is asked to call Hackensack police: (201) 646-7777 .

