SEEN HIM? Out-Of-Country Victim Scares Off Cliffside Park Burglar Through Security Video Chat

Jerry DeMarco
Authorities asked that anyone who knows or sees the man in the photo contact Cliffside Park PD: (201) 945-3600. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Cliffside Park PD

SEEN HIM? Cliffside Park police are asking the public to help identify a burglar who was scared off when the victim spoke to him via security video chat.

The man in the photo used a screwdriver to break into an apartment at 307 Gorge Road – at the corner of Walker Street – this past summer, Lt. Vincent Capano said.

The victim was out of the country but has a surveillance camera that allowed him to talk to the intruder after he broke in just after 2 p.m. Aug. 23, Capano said.

When he said he was calling the police, the burglar bolted, he said.

The lieutenant asked that anyone who knows or sees the man in the photo contact Cliffside Park PD: (201) 945-3600 .

