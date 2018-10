A brazen thief walked into a Clifton diner and stolen an autism awareness bear, said police who released a surveillance video Wednesday.

He then hopped into the passenger said of a waiting blue Ford Mustang ( in photo ), which took off.

The Allwood Diner thief is believed to be in his late teens or early 20s.

Anyone who sees him, knows him or knows where to find him is asked to contact Clifton police: (973) 470-5900.

