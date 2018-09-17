SEEN IT? Authorities Seek Public's Help Finding SUV That Seriously Injured Garfield Pedestrian

UPDATE: Authorities released home surveillance photos in seeking the public's help Tuesday finding an SUV that struck and seriously injured a pedestrian in Garfield Monday night.

The driver of a dark-colored SUV sped off after hitting and critically injuring a pedestrian Monday night in Garfield, authorities confirmed.

The hospitalized victim still clung to life Tuesday after sustaining sustained head trauma in the 7 p.m. crash on McArthur Avenue near Wendy Terrace, they said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was continuing its investigation early Tuesday.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence following the crash while investigators searched for home surveillance video from the neighborhood.

If you saw anything or have information that could help them find whoever was responsible, call Garfield PD: (973) 478-8500 .

