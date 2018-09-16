SEEN IT? Search Continues For Hit-Run SUV That Left Garfield Special Needs Man Near Death

Authorities released home surveillance photos in seeking the public's help finding an SUV that struck and gravely injured a 42-year-old man with special needs outside a Garfield group home Monday night.

The dark-colored 1992-1999 Chevy Suburban fled north on MacArthur Avenue after hitting Giovanni Rivera near Wendy Terrace just after 7 p.m. Monday, authorities said.

The vehicle "is missing the passenger side-view mirror and has possible damage to the right side of the bumper, hood, and windshield," Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Tuesday.

Rivera's family told News4 New York that he will be taken off life support in the Intensive Care Unit at Hackensack University Medical Center on Wednesday. At that point, charges against the driver become death-by-auto, at the very least.

Anyone with information that can help identify the person responsible is urged to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigation Unit at ( 201) 226-5595 or Garfield police: (973) 478-8500 .

