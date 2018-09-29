SEEN IT? Victim Succumbs To Injuries After July Hit-Run In Passaic, SUV Sought

The SUV driver who fled the scene in July after hitting a 33-year-old pedestrian in Passaic in July is facing more severe charges now that the victim has died, said authorities who released surveillance images of the vehicle.

Christina Garcia died at St. Joseph's Medical Center on Sunday, 70 days after she was struck near the corner intersection of First and Hudson Streets just before 3 a.m. July 22, authorities said.

The mid-sized, light-colored SUV, which fled onto northbound Route 21 after hitting Garcia, is believed to be a Ford Explorer from 2011 or newer, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis Guzman said Tuesday.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has information that could help investigators is asked to contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Passaic Police Department Traffic Bureau at (973) 365-3919 or (973) 365-3920 .

