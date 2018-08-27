Contact Us
SEEN THEM? Closter Police Hunt Suspected Shopping Center Stalker, Upskirter

Jerry DeMarco
If you see or know either or both of these men, please contact the Closter Detective Bureau: (201) 768-7144. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Closter PD
Closter police who reviewed surveillance video want to know why this man was following a woman and her teenage daughter around the shopping center. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Closter PD
“The victim's boyfriend confronted the suspected, who appeared to be pretending to talk on his cellphone and quickly left the area.” He's seen leaving the store with his phone in his hand in a surveillance photo. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Closter PD

Closter police released surveillance photos Wednesday in the hopes of identifying two men in separate incidents – one of whom they said followed a woman and her 11-year-old granddaughter around the borough’s new shopping center and another suspected of taking upskirt photos of a woman in a dressing room there.

RECENT INCIDENT

Surveillance video shows one of the men following the grandmother and girl, 11, into HomeGoods and then “from aisle to aisle for 15 minutes” without buying anything between 8-9 p.m. Aug. 1, Detective Sgt. Vincent Aiello told Daily Voice.

After noticing him, the mother and daughter left the store and headed to Target, where the man sat waiting on a bench outside, Aiello said.

He “did not make physical contact them, nor did he say anything to the females,” the sergeant said.

Aiello emphasized that the man “is only wanted for questioning regarding this incident.”

EARLIER INCIDENT

A woman told police she was in a Target changing room with her boyfriend around 1 p.m. July 21 when they noticed the foot of a man angled beneath the door with an attached cellphone camera pointing upward, Aiello said.

“The victim's boyfriend confronted the suspected, who appeared to be pretending to talk on his cellphone and quickly left the area,” the sergeant said.

The boyfriend notified Target management as the upskirter fled, he said.

******

ALERT: If you see or know either or both of these men, please contact the Closter Detective Bureau: (201) 768-7144 .

******

NOTE: A previous version of this story incorrectly reported both the girl's age and the relationship to the woman she was with.

