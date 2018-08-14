Contact Us
SEEN THEM? Police Say Maywood/Hackensack Locker Thieves Stole Cards Used In Paramus

Jerry DeMarco
If you see or know either or both of the men in the photos, contact Parodi at (201) 845-8800 or Hackensack Police Detective Massimo DiMartino at (201) 646-7749.
Maywood and Hackensack police turned to the public for help finding a pair of locker room thieves who they said stole credit cards from two area health clubs, then used them at the Target store in Paramus.

The actual thief struck at the HackensackUMC Fitness and Wellness Center on northbound Route 17 in Maywood and Retro Fitness on Commerce Way in Hackensack, both on July 3, Detective Matthew Parodi said.

Both times, he handed the stolen credit cards off to a second man, who used them at target.

If you see or know either or both of the men in the photos, contact Parodi at ( 201) 845-8800 or Hackensack Police Detective Massimo DiMartino at (201) 646-7749 .

All calls will be kept confidential.

