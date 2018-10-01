Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Arrest Made In Ambush Paintball Attack On Paterson Boy, 14, At Front Door
DV Pilot police & fire

SEEN THEM? Video Shows Convenience Store Burglars Stealing Cash, Smokes Lottery Tickets

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Anyone who sees or recognizes any of the suspects in the images can remain anonymous while contacting the department’s tips line at FairviewPD.com or by calling detectives at (201) 943-2100.
Anyone who sees or recognizes any of the suspects in the images can remain anonymous while contacting the department’s tips line at FairviewPD.com or by calling detectives at (201) 943-2100. Video Credit: COURTESY: Fairview PD
Anyone who sees or recognizes any of the suspects in the images can remain anonymous while contacting the department’s tips line at FairviewPD.com or by calling detectives at (201) 943-2100. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Fairview PD
Two of the suspects cashing stolen scratch-off lottery tickets. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Fairview PD
One of the getaway cars.
One of the getaway cars. Video Credit: COURTESY: Fairview PD
Another getaway car.
Another getaway car. Video Credit: COURTESY: Fairview PD
A Mercedes used in one of the break-ins is missing a cap on the rear passenger tire. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Fairview PD
The Yukon used in one of the burglaries. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Fairview PD

In-the-act surveillance video shows two members of a burglary crew who Fairview police said stole cash, cigarettes and scratch-off lottery tickets -- some of them winners -- from a trio of borough convenience stores.

The burglarized delis -- Good News (twice) Big Max and Fair Ridge -- are all on Bergen Boulevard, Lt. Michael Martic said.

Each time, the bandits pried open the front door, then stole the scratch-off tickets, cartons of cigarettes, cash and even cash registers, he said.

Some of the tickets were cashed – for no more than $50 – but others were voided in time to prevent the thieves from collecting, the lieutenant said.

In addition to shots of the burglars, police released images of one of the suspects cashing stolen tickets and of two of the various getaway cars that were used ( see above ).

These included:

  • A Mercedes S Class (2000-2005);
  • A Mercedes E Class (1996-2002);
  • A BMW 7 Series;
  • a black GMC Yukon.

“Every job involved a different car,” Martic said. "None of them had front (license) plates."

The crew has also been linked to similar burglaries in Howell Township and Manalapan in Monmouth County, the lieutenant said.

Anyone who sees or recognizes any of the suspects in the images can remain anonymous while contacting the department’s tips line at FairviewPD.com or by calling detectives at (201) 943-2100.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.