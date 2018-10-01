Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

SERIOUS INJURIES: Driver Putting On Sweatshirt Causes Head-On Franklin Lakes Crash, Police Say

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
There was no immediate word on summonses or charges.
There was no immediate word on summonses or charges. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A teen driver was trying to put on a sweatshirt Thursday morning when her Jeep veered into oncoming traffic and slammed into a sedan, sending her and the other driver to the hospital with serious injuries, Franklin Lakes police said.

Jessica Schlam, 19, of Franklin Lakes “was having difficulty” putting on the shirt when her 2017 Jeep Renegade veered across the double-yellow lane on northbound Pulis Avenue and rammed a 2017 Nissan Maxima driven by Mary Gaffney, 52, of Mahwah just before 7:30 a.m., Capt. John Bakelaar said.

The Maxima “was pushed backwards off to the right side of the roadway,” Bakelaar said.

The Jeep, meanwhile, “spun around and was facing south in the northbound lane,” he said.

There was no immediate word on summonses or charges.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.