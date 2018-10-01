SERIOUS INJURIES: Driver Putting On Sweatshirt Causes Head-On Franklin Lakes Crash, Police Say

A teen driver was trying to put on a sweatshirt Thursday morning when her Jeep veered into oncoming traffic and slammed into a sedan, sending her and the other driver to the hospital with serious injuries, Franklin Lakes police said.

Jessica Schlam, 19, of Franklin Lakes “was having difficulty” putting on the shirt when her 2017 Jeep Renegade veered across the double-yellow lane on northbound Pulis Avenue and rammed a 2017 Nissan Maxima driven by Mary Gaffney, 52, of Mahwah just before 7:30 a.m., Capt. John Bakelaar said.

The Maxima “was pushed backwards off to the right side of the roadway,” Bakelaar said.

The Jeep, meanwhile, “spun around and was facing south in the northbound lane,” he said.

There was no immediate word on summonses or charges.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.