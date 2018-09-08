Seton Hall Student Killed In Parking Garage Plunge

A Seton Hall University student either fell or jumped to his death early Tuesday afternoon from the roof of a five-story parking death on the school’s South Orange campus, responders said.

The student broke both legs and sustained severe head and facial trauma and a collapsed lung in the 12:15 p.m. incident said responders who tried in vain to resuscitate him through CPR.

He was pronounced dead a short time later at University Hospital in Newark.

Foul play was not suspected, South Orange Police Chief Kyle Kroll said.

