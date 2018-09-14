Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Sex Offender Who Worked For Clifton Recreation Arrested For Not Reporting Move From Virginia

Jerry DeMarco
Nathaniel Lewis
Nathaniel Lewis Photo Credit: COURTESY: Essex County Sheriff's Office

For roughly a year, Nathaniel Lewis worked for the Clifton Recreation Department without officials knowing that he was a convicted sex offender from Virginia, Daily Voice has learned.

Then last month he was taken into custody on a warrant out of Virginia following a traffic stop in Essex County.

Six days later, he was turned over to Virginia authorities.

Lewis, 37, moved to New Jersey after serving a sentence in Virginia for a sex assault conviction in July 2009.

He worked as a facilities coordinator for the Clifton Recreation Department for about a year, records show.

Virginia State Police records show that Lewis didn't tell authorities in Virginia of the move -- prompting the issuance of an arrest warrant last October -- and didn't register as a sex offender in New Jersey.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

