Sheriff: Coach At Waldwick Basketball Facility Trafficked Kiddie Porn From Hawthorne Home

A youth basketball coach from Hawthorne who worked at a Waldwick basketball facility trafficked child pornography, authorities charged.

Joseph P. Frascella, 23, was caught sending dozens of pornographic images of underage youngsters through Tumblr, Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

Members of Berdnik’s Internet Crime Against Children Task Force raided Frascella at his home and arrested him on Oct. 4, the sheriff said.

Records show a judge ordered him released Thursday, a week after his arrest, under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

Forensic investigators were combing through all of Frascella’s digital files to determine whether there were any more, Berdnik said.

"This crime is even more disturbing by the fact that the suspect is a youth sports coach," the sheriff added.

Hoop Heaven recently listed Frascella as a “facility site assistant manager” who also coached and conducted classes at the Hopper Avenue business.

Owners reportedly fired him after learning of the investigation, which the sheriff said began two months ago with assistance from the county prosecutor’s office.

Detectives charged Frascella with possessing, maintain and distribution child pornography.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.