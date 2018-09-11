Sheriff Saudino: Enrollment Open For Bergen Citizens Police Academy

Enrollment is open for the 22nd class of the Bergen County Citizen’s Police Academy, an eight-week course designed to give residents a working knowledge of law enforcement policies and tactics, Sheriff Michael Saudino said.

Bergen County residents 18 and older are eligible to participate.

“One of the most important components of law enforcement is fostering strong relationships with the community,” Saudino said. “Our Citizen’s Police Academy gives residents firsthand knowledge of the important work police do to enhance public safety and protect Bergen County residents.”

The academy is offered in a classroom-style format with demonstrations of equipment and tactics used by law enforcement.

Participants learn about the tools officers use in a broad range of areas including motor vehicle stops, medical operations, disaster preparedness, homicide investigations, K-9 patrol and detection, and crime scene analysis.

The class will also receive tours of the Bergen County Jail and the county's "CSI" -- Saudino's Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI).

The next citizen’s police academy class is slated to begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, at the Bergen County Jail, 160 South River St., Hackensack.

Class meets once a week at various locations around the county and concludes with a graduation ceremony.

The deadline to register is Friday, Oct. 12.

REGISTER: www.bcsd.us (Click on Community Outreach > Adult Programs to download an application).

INFO: Sheriff's Community Outreach Unit at (201) 336-3540 .

