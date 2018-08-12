Snake Eyes: Hackensack Police Bust Different Kind Of 'Shooters,' Break Up Dice Game

Hackensack police broke up a street dice game, arresting one man who they said was carrying pot and ticketing another who they said held the bones.

Officers responding to a Tuesday night quality-of-life call at James and Second streets found Dylan Osmun, 23, of Wood-Ridge, holding the dice, Capt. Peter Busciglio said.

Another man, 21-year-old Elijah Simmons of Hackensack, had loose marijuana scattered on his pants and a joint at his feet, Busciglio said.

Simons also “handed over a baggie [of pot] that he was holding in his hand to [an] officer,” the captain said.

Police arrested Simmons on drug charges. He was later released pending a hearing, Busciglio said.

Osmun was issued a summons for gambling, he said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.