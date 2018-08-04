SOURCES: Disturbed Wayne Man Dies In Fight With Stepfather Who Was Protecting Family

A 22-year-old emotionally disturbed Wayne man died following a struggle with his 75-year-old stepfather after he came after the family with a knife, responders told Daily Voice.

Prosecutors apparently were still reviewing the particulars of the Friday night incident on Mandon Drive, which responders called an accident.

The victim, who'd been hospitalized for medical issues, had a restraining order obtained against him after he threw a chair through the window of the house and threatened to kill the family, one responder with direct knowledge of the incident told Daily Voice.

He returned with a knife last Friday and the stepfather "apparently choked him out trying to protect his family," the responder said.

Wayne police referred all questions to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes, who, as of Monday evening, hadn’t yet disclosed any information about the incident.

Those with direct knowledge of it believe there will be no charges filed.

"Bad situation all around," one said. "The dad was just trying to protect his family."

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.