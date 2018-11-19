South Hackensack PD: iPhone Seller Beaten In Route 46 Motel Robbery, Trio Charged

A man who’d advertised an iPhone for sale lost three teeth and needed 15 stitches in his mouth – as well as staples in his skull -- after being beaten at a Route 46 motel, said South Hackensack police who arrested and charged three suspects.

The robbers were armed with a knife and brass knuckles when they attacked the victim at the Knights Inn motel on Sunday, Capt. Robert Kaiser said.

One wore a ski mask to conceal his identity while another “held a knife at the door” to keep the victim from fleeing, the captain said.

The victim – who’d advertised an iPhone 10 for sale for $1,000 – was hospitalized with severe injuries, he said.

Detectives James Donatello and Brian Kropp worked the case, quickly identifying and arresting Marvin Arroyo, 20, and Joshua Vasques, 22, both of Paterson, and Kaylie Ehlers, 19, of Wayne, Kaiser said.

A judge ordered that all three remain held in the Bergen County Jail on charges of first-degree armed robbery, as well as aggravated assault, burglary and weapons possession.

