South Hackensack Sales Clerk Charged With Possession Of Child Porn

A 34-year-old sales clerk from South Hackensack was arrested on child pornography charges, authorities said.

Shane W. O'Connor used the internet to view digital files depicting nude or sexually explicit pubescent and prepubescent children, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Last Friday, members of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at O'Connor's home following a months-long Internet child pornography investigation, Calo said.

O'Connor is scheduled for a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on 9 a.m. Oct. 17.

