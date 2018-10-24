State Employee Removing Deer Carcass From Route 208 Struck In Chain Reaction Crash

A state employee apparently removing a deer carcass from Route 208 southbound early Saturday morning was sent flying into the highway after an SUV rear-ended his nearby pick-up truck -- which got pushed into him on impact, authorities said.

At approximately 12:45 a.m., a Toyota Rav4 hit the back of a state-owned vehicle occupied by another state employee, Fair Lawn police said.

The truck spun out on impact, sending the roadside worker into the highway's left lane, authorities said

The worker refused medical attention, police said.

Fair Lawn, Ridgewood and Glen Rock police responded. Fair Lawn Rescue responded for a fluid spill.

