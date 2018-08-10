Contact Us
Stolen Car Thieves Scatter After Nearly Ramming Clifton Dealership Fence

Jerry DeMarco
A thief driving a stolen luxury sedan seemed intent on ramming the fence of a Clifton dealership parking lot to escape police but changed his mind at the last instant and bailed out with two accomplices leading to an extensive search.

Assisted by a Passaic County Sheriff's K-9 Unit, Clifton Police Sgt. David Roe found 18o-year-old Jerry Castillo of Newark hiding in the yard of an adjacent business, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

Two accomplices got away, he said.

Police found a stolen van that the trio used to get to the Fette Ford lot on Kingsland Avenue, where police found them – all dressed in black – skulking around the parking lot at 12:40 a.m. Friday, Bracken said.

Spotting police, the trio hopped into a 2018 Infiniti Q60 on the lot and sped toward the gate before the driver changed his mind and they bailed out – leaving behind several burglarized vehicles.

Castillo was charged with burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, conspiracy and minor drug possession and sent to the Passaic County Jail.

A judge ordered him released the next afternoon under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

