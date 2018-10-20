Suspects Who Led Officer On Chase Resulting In Crash Tied To Thefts Across Three States: Police

A Philadelphia trio led Paramus police officers on a brief chase that resulted in a crash -- and then their arrests, authorities said.

On Oct. 3, Paramus police officers responded to the Paramus Park Mall on a reports of three people pickpocketing and stealing, Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

Officer Brian Doughty located Michael Grantham, Kachae Jackson and Danielle Taylor, all from Philadelphia, who fled on foot from the officer into a waiting vehicle, the chief said.

Paramus Officer Michael Focarino attempted to stop the car using lights and sirens as it sped away from Paramus Park Mall, however, the driver kept going -- leading Focarino on a brief pursuit, authorities said.

It wasn't long before the car struck a utility pole on Evelyn Street near Route 17, at which time the suspects were taken into custody, Ehrenberg said.

A search of the vehicle -- subsequent to a search warrant -- revealed an encoding printer capable of making drivers licenses and stolen property believed to be obtained during a prior pickpocket incident in Woodbury, N.Y., police said. The search also turned up stolen credit cards and a small quantity of marijuana, authorities said.

Jackson, 24, had a stun gun disguised as a cellular phone; Grantham, 48, had an existing warrant out of Bucks County, P.A.; and Taylor, 26, had an outstanding warrant from the NYPD, Ehrenberg said.

Paramus police believe as a result of the investigation that the three were also involved in multiple pickpocket, theft and credit card crimes in New York, Connecticut and New Jersey, the chief said.

Grantham, Jackson and Taylor face charges related to theft, stolen credit cards, possession of a stun gun, eluding and possession of devices or materials used to make drivers licenses, police said.

The suspects were booked, processed and transported to the Bergen County Jail pending an initial detention hearing.

