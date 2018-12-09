SUV Slams Into Hawthorne Home

A Honda SUV backing out of a driveway slammed into the front of a two-family Hawthorne home Tuesday night.

The driver was taken to the hospital for examination after complaining of back pain following the 7 p.m. crash at the corner of Passaic and Loretto avenues.

Authorities said the house sustained moderate structural damage.

A flatbed tow truck removed the wrecked vehicle.

Hawthorne police, firefighters and EMS responded.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

