SUV Slams Into Route 17 Furrier In Paramus, Two Seriously Injured

Two occupants sustained serious injuries and a third relatively minor ones Monday morning when an SUV crashed into the rear of a Route 17 furrier in Paramus.

Another vehicle sustained minor damage when the RAV-4 barreled into Steven Corn Furs on the northbound highway near Powers Drive.

Two rigs from the Paramus Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded, along with one from The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood and paramedics from Hackensack University Medical.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.