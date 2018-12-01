Swastika Carved Next To Star Of David In Ridgewood HS Girls Bathroom Stall

Ridgewood High School became the latest target of hate symbols when someone carved a swastika next to a Star of David in a girls' bathroom stall, authorities said.

Although he found Monday night's discoveries “shocking and disturbing,” Schools Supt. Daniel Fishbein said, “I am proud to say that it was a student who discovered the graffiti -- which was small in size and not easily visible -- and reported it.”

“While it seems to follow a copycat pattern of recent instances of swastikas found on the campuses of other schools in our Bergen County area," Fishbein said, "in no way does the repeat nature of this episode at one of our schools diminish the egregious behavior of the person or persons who committed this act, nor the seriousness with which our police and my administration are approaching the investigation and follow-up."

Police were investigating, he said.

ALSO SEE: A recent rash of hate symbols that have confounded officials and angered parents have spread from Pascack Valley High School to Pascack Hills.

Fishbein also said the incident “reinforces the need” to enhance sensitivity programs in the district.

“Perhaps you will find an opportunity for family dialogue on this topic, including the importance of standing up for zero tolerance,” he added. “I encourage you to speak with your children and to reach out to your school principal or to me with any specific areas of concern.”

