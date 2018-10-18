SWAT In Elmwood Park: Possibly Armed Man With 'Dangerous' Dog Locked Inside Garden Apt

A family member told police a man who locked himself inside an Elmwood Park garden apartment Sunday afternoon had a gun and a "dangerous" dog with him, authorities said.

A Bergen County Regional SWAT team and several county sheriff's officers were among a large number of responders to the Donor Avenue apartment off Elmwood Terrace in Elmwood Village just after 12:30 p.m.

"He's locked in the bedroom and refuses to come out," Police Chief Michael Foligno told Daily Voice. "A family member reports a possible handgun involved."

