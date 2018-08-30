Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
SWAT Raid On Quiet New Milford Street Turns Up LSD, Mushrooms, 'Special K,' More

Jerry DeMarco
Cory O. Mancini
Cory O. Mancini Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A SWAT team hit a modest home on a winding New Milford street and seized a 28-year-old unemployed resident who authorities said was dealing LSD, mushrooms, Ketamine and more.

Cory O. Mancini also had pot and hash oil vapes, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said after the Birchwood Road raid earlier this week following an investigation by his detectives and New Milford police, assisted by a Bergen County Regional SWAT team.

Mancini was charged with a host of drug-related counts and released pending a Sept. 12 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, Calo said.

