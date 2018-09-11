Teaneck Immigrant Admits Bribing Federal Employee For Special Visa

A Teaneck man admitted Friday that he tried bribing a State Department to take care of a non-immigrant visa that allows Dominican nationals to enter the U.S.

Luis Santos, 27, told a federal judge in Trenton that he paid the U.S. consular adjudicator $2,381 for a favorable outcome.

A nonimmigrant visa (NIV) is issued to a person with permanent residence outside the U.S. who seeks admission here temporarily for tourism, medical treatment, business or temporary work or study.

U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito credited special agents of the State Department’s Diplomatic Security Service with investigating the case, which is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Karen D. Stringer of his office.

U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp scheduled sentencing for Dec. 18.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.