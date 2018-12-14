Teaneck Man Worked While Collecting $17,048 In Disability Payments, Indictment Charges

A Teaneck man scammed an insurance company out of $17,048 while he was actually working, a grand jury indictment charges.

Ramdeo Ramsaran, 54, collected temporary total disability payments from Hudson Insurance Company between August 2016 and July 2017 “by falsely claiming he was unable to work when, in fact, he was working,” Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said Monday.

The indictment returned in Trenton accuses Ramsaran of insurance fraud and theft by deception.

Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Menjivar presented the case to the grand jury.

It followed an investigation coordinated by Detective Wendy Berg of the state Office of the Insurance Fraud Prosecutor after Hudson Insurance Company alerted state authorities, Grewal said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.