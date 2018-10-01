Contact Us
Thank Facebook: Norwood Police ID Lost Woman, Family En Route From Philly

The woman's daughter was headed to New Jersey on Friday to pick up her mother.
The woman's daughter was headed to New Jersey on Friday to pick up her mother. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Norwood PD

Norwood police trying to identify a lost, confused woman who turned up in town used various identification and missing-persons databases – even facial recognition technology – and in the end got a quick return from Facebook.

“There were more than 700,000 hits,” Police Chief Jeffrey Krapels said. “A woman in Nebraska saw it and contacted us.”

The wayward 60-something woman, whom borough DPW workers found sitting on a Livingston Street bench earlier this week, is “completely non-verbal,” Krapels said.

She’d been missing for six months, he said.

The woman – whose identity was being withheld by Daily Voice -- was born and raised in Philadelphia, the chief said.

Whether she’d recently been living there hadn’t been determined as of Thursday evening, however.

What police do know is that she has a husband in Arizona, a daughter in Nebraska and another daughter in Philadelphia who arranged to pick up her mother at New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus on Friday.

Daily Voice isn't publishing the woman's photo here now that's she's been identified and will be cared for by her family.

