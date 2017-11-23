Contact Us
police & fire

Thanksgiving Day Blaze Displaces A Dozen Little Ferry Families

Jerry DeMarco
No injuries were reported in the Liberty Street blaze, which broke out around 8 p.m. and stretched through the entire cockloft, members of Little Ferry Hook & Ladder Company 1 said. Photo Credit: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

A Thanksgiving Day fire displaced residents of a dozen Little Ferry garden apartments.

No injuries were reported in the 8 p.m. blaze, which stretched through the entire cockloft of the Ledgewood Terrace building on Liberty Avenue, members of Little Ferry Hook & Ladder Company 1 said.

The American Red Cross was providing temporary housing for the condo residents who were displaced by the two-alarm blaze.

“Despite cold conditions and the Thanksgiving holiday, the main body of fire was contained and knocked down within 20 minutes,” fire company officials said.

Firefighters remained on scene past 10:30 p.m. for overhaul and salvage.

They received mutual aid from their colleagues in Carlstadt, Hackensack, Hasbrouck Heights, Moonachie, Ridgefield Park, South Hackensack, Wallington and Wood-Ridge.

“We would like to thank all of our members and surrounding departments and agencies for a great response on a holiday,” company officials said.

The Little Ferry Fire Prevention Bureau was investigating the cause.

