Three-Hour SWAT Standoff With Emotionally Troubled Englewood Man Ends Peacefully

No charges will be filed against an emotionally troubled 37-year-old Englewood man armed with scissors who kept police at bay for more than three hours, insisting they commit "suicide by cop" by shooting him, authorities said.

Responding officers to a 1:30 p.m. call in the Forest Gardens apartment complex on East Forest Avenue found him inside "armed with the scissors, acting irrationally, telling the officers to shoot him and that he was going to harm himself and others," Capt. Timothy Torell told Daily Voice.

The officers summoned their department's Emergency Services Unit, along with two Bergen County Regional SWAT team unit and their Crisis Negotiation Team.

Authorities established a command post on East Forest Avenue, closed it down for awhile and cordoned off the area.

Talks eventually broke down, however, and officers shot in tear gas, then rushed the residence, disarming the man and taking him into custody without incident around 4:45 p.m., Torell said.

No one was injured, he said.

The man was taken to New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for a psychological evaluation, the captain said, adding that no charges were being filed.

