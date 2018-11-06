Three Mahwah Family Members Nabbed In Pot Distribution Bust

A Mahwah man and his parents were charged with having various bags of pot for sale in their house, authorities said.

Following an investigation sparked by a tip, Detective Sgt. Kevin Hebert, Detectives Eric Larsen and Michael Grassi and Sgt. Timothy O'Hara stopped a 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by 24-year-old David J. Blue on Konight Court, Police Chief James Batelli said Friday.

Speaking with Blue, they “quickly noticed a strong odor of raw marijuana emanating from the vehicle,” the chief said.

After finding Blue carrying a vape containing a cartridge of THC, the officers searched the truck – and turned up a half-pound bag of marijuana hidden in an empty bag of potato chips, Batelli said.

A warranted search of Blue’s parents’ home produced “various quantities of marijuana in different packaging forms…in a number of rooms in the house,” the chief said.

Police arrested Kenneth Blue, 69, and Kim Blue, 56, he said.

They, like their son, were charged with various drug offenses and released pending further court action.

A drug-distribution investigation was continuing, Batelli said.

