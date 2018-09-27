Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Three Stabbed In Overnight Paterson Fight

Jerry DeMarco
An investigation was continuing. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Passaic County Sheriff

Two stabbing victims showed up at the hospital on their own and a third was found by police after an overnight brawl in Paterson, authorities said.

None of their injuries were life-threatening, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint announcement.

Police responding to the 2:50 a.m. call on East 25th Street found a 40-year-old stabbing victim, they said, adding that he was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center.

They discovered soon after that two other men – one 30, from Woodland Park and the other 25, from Paterson – had shown up at the hospital.

