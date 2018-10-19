Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Two Critical After Serious Crash On Northbound NJ Turnpike In Ridgefield

Jerry DeMarco
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: COURTESY: New Jersey State Police

Two victims reportedly were in critical condition and several others seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday night on the northbound New Jersey Turnpike in Ridgefield.

At least four other occupants also were hospitalized after the crash, which occurred just before 7 p.m. along the stretch near the Route 80 and 95 merge that heads toward the Route 46 exits.

Involved were a small Land Rover, a Honda Odyssey minivan and a Dodge Durango.

Most of the injured were in the minivan, responders said.

A medical chopper was canceled, given that an ambulance was able to get the most critically injured patient, a woman, to Hackensack University Medical Center.

