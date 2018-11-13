Two-For-One: Paterson Cocaine Dealer, Elmwood Park Buyer Busted, Sheriff Says

An Elmwood Park cocaine buyer and a Paterson dealer were both grabbed by Passaic County sheriff’s detectives who witnessed the sale, authorities said.

Phillip Patilla, 44, was charged after the detectives found 14 zip-locking bags of the drug and $220 in proceeds in his pants pocket and 11 more ounces of raw cocaine packaged in five knotted bags in his 17th Avenue apartment, Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

Patilla also had a cutting agent and several empty bags there, the sheriff said.

The detectives also arrested 44-year-old Trevis Muckle moments after Berdnik said he bought a bag of cocaine from Patilla on East 27th Street between 10th and 11th avenues.

Detectives were watching as Patilla pulled up in a Chevy Trailblazer, the sheriff said.

Patilla kept the engine idling before Muckle eventually drove up in a Toyota Avalon and the deal went down, he said.

One set of investigators followed and stopped Muckle, who also was carrying a bag of pot, Berdnik said. The others pulled over Patilla.

Muckle was released pending a court hearing on two counts of drug possession.

Patilla remained held Friday in the Passaic County Jail on various drug charges.

