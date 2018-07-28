Contact Us
Two Garfield 18-Year-Olds Charged In Shooting Death Of Wallington Pizza Deliveryman

Jerry DeMarco
Andy DeJesus, Joel Nunez
Andy DeJesus, Joel Nunez Photo Credit: COURTESY: Passaic County Prosecutor's Office

Two Garfield 18-year-olds were both charged with murder in the slaying of a 27-year-old Wallington pizza delivery man who was shot and killed in his car earlier this month, authorities said.

Andy DeJesus and Joel Nunez also were charged with felony murder, robbery, conspiracy and weapons offenses, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Mark P. Centurione said in a joint release Tuesday.

Dervy Almonte-Moore of Elmwood Park was pronounced dead at St Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson at 2:48 a.m. July 15.

A little over a half-hour earlier, police found a black 1998 Toyota Camry with his body inside after it struck some shopping carts and a tree outside the Paulison Avenue supermarket in Passaic.

Almonte-Moore may have been shot while making a delivery up the street in Clifton, authorities said.

Almonte-Moore worked for Jumbo's Pizza & Subs on Main Avenue in Wallington -- barely a 10-minute drive from the delivery address at 582 Paulison Avenue in Clifton.

He was approached by several assailants, one of whom fired at Almonte-Moore as he tried to drive away, Valdes and Centurione said Tuesday.

The crash scene was barely two blocks from St. Mary's Hospital -- which some readers speculated might be where Almonte-Moore was headed.

DeJesus and Nunez were scheduled for first appearances Wednesday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson. Meanwhile, they remained held in the Passaic County Jail.

