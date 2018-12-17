Contact Us
Breaking News: Resident Hospitalized In Hackensack High-Rise Blaze
DV Pilot police & fire

Two Pedestrians Struck In Hackensack, Hospitalized

Jerry DeMarco
The corner of East Salem and River streets.
The corner of East Salem and River streets. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Two pedestrians were hospitalized with injuries that responders said weren’t considered serious Wednesday afternoon after they were hit by a car on River Street in Hackensack.

Both were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center after the 2 p.m. mishap at the intersection of East Salem Street, responders said.

The driver received a summons for not yielding to pedestrians, police said.

