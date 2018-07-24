Two Pedestrians Struck In River Edge Expected To Survive

Two pedestrians struck on Kinderkamack Road in River Edge early Friday were expected to survive, law enforcement officials told Daily Voice.

Kinderkamack Road at the intersection of Continental Avenue was closed indefinitely to traffic after the crash around 8:30 a.m. near the First Congregational Church.

Detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accidental Investigations Unit responded, but they said both victims sustained injuries that weren't considered life-threatening. They were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, responders said.

Any type of descriptions of the victims were being withheld pending next of kin -- although witnesses said one was a man.

