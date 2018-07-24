Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Bergen County DPW Worker Killed In Saddle River Tree Removal Operation Identified
DV Pilot police & fire

Two Pedestrians Struck In River Edge Expected To Survive

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Kinderkamack Road and Continental Avenue, River Edge
Kinderkamack Road and Continental Avenue, River Edge Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Two pedestrians struck on Kinderkamack Road in River Edge early Friday were expected to survive, law enforcement officials told Daily Voice.

Kinderkamack Road at the intersection of Continental Avenue was closed indefinitely to traffic after the crash around 8:30 a.m. near the First Congregational Church.

Detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accidental Investigations Unit responded, but they said both victims sustained injuries that weren't considered life-threatening. They were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, responders said.

Any type of descriptions of the victims were being withheld pending next of kin -- although witnesses said one was a man.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.