Two Remain Seriously Injured After Tractor-Trailer Plows Through Route 3 Barrier In Clifton

UPDATE: A Pennsylvania driver who was behind the wheel of a tractor-trailer that plowed through a concrete barrier into the oncoming lanes of Route 3 in Clifton remained hospitalized with serious injuries Thursday, as did a Paterson man who was driving a BMW struck by the rig, authorities said.

The eastbound tractor-trailer driven by 46-year-old William Libby of Millville, PA plowed through the barrier into the westbound lane, where it struck the BMW, driven by 32-year-old Irving Vasquez Velez of Paterson, around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, authorities said.

It also hit a Freightliner box truck driven by 36-year-old Fabian Macedino of Clifton, they said.

Velez had to be extricated by Clifton firefighters, Lt. Robert Bracken said.

All three men were taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Mark Centurione said.

Two other vehicles were struck with divider debris, but their occupants weren’t injured, they said.

The highway remained closed for several hours while the wreckage was cleared and investigators worked to determine the cause.

“The investigation remains active and ongoing,” Vasquez and Centurione said Thursday.

The prosecutor asked that anyone with additional information about the crash contact her office’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Clifton Police Traffic Division at (973) 470-5908.

