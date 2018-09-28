UPDATE: 8 Vehicles Hit, Driver Seriously Hurt In Utility Pole Crash That Closed Route 17

The 42-year-old driver of a Toyota Corolla that toppled a Route 17 pole in Upper Saddle River on Sunday, closing the highway for hours, was seriously injured in the eight-vehicle crash, authorities confirmed on Monday.

Also hospitalized with lesser injuries were both of the Irvington driver's female passengers -- one 28, from Newark, and the other 47, from East Orange, Detective Lt. Edward Kane said.

The downed utility pole strung wires across the entire highway, stranding hundreds of motorists without exits on the southbound roadway near the Ramsey border just before 3 p.m.

Eight vehicles sustained various degrees of damage in a series of chain-reaction collisions, Kane said.

Members of Ramsey Rescue Squad 423 members popped a door to extricate the trio.

Responders from Ramsey, Upper Saddle River, Allendale and Mahwah all were dispatched to the scene, including ambulances from Upper Saddle River and The Valley Hospital.

The highway was reopened just before 6:30 p.m.

